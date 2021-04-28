New COVID-19 Cases in 600s for 4th Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported new COVID-19 cases in the 600s for a fourth straight day on Saturday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that 606 new infections were detected Saturday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 123-thousand-240.The daily figure did not fall significantly despite fewer tests over the weekend.Of the new cases, 585 are local transmissions and 21 are from overseas.More than 57 percent of the local cases came from the greater metro area, with 177 in Seoul, 140 in Gyeonggi Province and 17 in Incheon.Other parts of the nation took up more than 40 percent, or 251, of local infections with Ulsan recording 52 cases, Busan 33 and the Gyeongnam region logging 61 new cases.Two more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-833. The fatality rate stands at one-point-48 percent.The number of critically ill patients dropped by four to 170.