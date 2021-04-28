Sister of N. Korean Leader Slams S. Korea over Anti-Pyongyang Leaflets

Photo : YONHAP News

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has criticized South Korea for failing to stop anti-Pyongyang leaflets by a defector group, warning of "corresponding action."Kim Yo-jong issued the criticism on Sunday in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency.Kim said that defectors from the North recently scattered leaflets against Pyongyang again, calling it an "unacceptable provocation."She blasted Seoul for failing to stop the reckless acts of the defectors, saying that the North regards the acts committed by the human wastes in the South as a serious provocation.Kim then warned that North Korea will examine corresponding actions.On Friday, Park Sang-hak, a defector who heads Fighters for a Free North Korea, said that his group had sent ten large balloons to North Korea on two occasions between last Sunday and Thursday from parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces.He said the balloons contained 500-thousand anti-Pyongyang leaflets, 500 booklets and five-thousand one-dollar bills.