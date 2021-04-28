JCS Chiefs of S. Korea, US Discuss Extended Deterrence

Photo : YONHAP News

The chairs of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of South Korea and the United States discussed the regional security situation during talks in Hawaii on Friday.According to Seoul's JCS on Saturday, JCS Chairman Won In-choul and his U.S. counterpart Mark Milley exchanged views concerning the regional security situation and reaffirmed their commitment to security and stability in the region.The JCS said in a statement that the two sides discussed the U.S.' unwavering commitment to South Korea and the continued commitment to providing extended deterrence.The JCS chiefs also welcomed cooperation with their partners in the region and committed to enhancing the combined defense posture of South Korea and the United States.In addition, the chiefs reportedly reaffirmed that the Korea-U.S. alliance is the "linchpin" of security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.