Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

JCS Chiefs of S. Korea, US Discuss Extended Deterrence

Write: 2021-05-02 12:08:47Update: 2021-05-02 14:00:37

JCS Chiefs of S. Korea, US Discuss Extended Deterrence

Photo : YONHAP News

The chairs of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of South Korea and the United States discussed the regional security situation during talks in Hawaii on Friday.

According to Seoul's JCS on Saturday, JCS Chairman Won In-choul and his U.S. counterpart Mark Milley exchanged views concerning the regional security situation and reaffirmed their commitment to security and stability in the region.

The JCS said in a statement that the two sides discussed the U.S.' unwavering commitment to South Korea and the continued commitment to providing extended deterrence.

The JCS chiefs also welcomed cooperation with their partners in the region and committed to enhancing the combined defense posture of South Korea and the United States.

In addition, the chiefs reportedly reaffirmed that the Korea-U.S. alliance is the "linchpin" of security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >