S. Korea's Top Diplomat Departs for Britain to Attend G7 Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong left for Britain on Sunday to attend a meeting of foreign and development ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) nations.The Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that Chung will depart for London on Sunday noon from Incheon International Airport.It marks the first time for a South Korean foreign minister to attend the G7 foreign ministers' meeting. South Korea has been invested to the meeting as a guest, along with several other nations.Chung will reportedly take part in the in-person gatherings of G7 foreign and development ministers in London Tuesday and Wednesday.The participants are expected to discuss the state of affairs in the Indo-Pacific region, health and COVID-19 vaccines, climate change, education and gender equality.On the sidelines of the session, Chung is set to meet bilaterally with his United States, British, Indian and European Union counterparts.There is speculation that Chung may hold a bilateral meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and/or a trilateral meeting with Motegi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, before returning home on Saturday.