Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean shipbuilders swept nearly three fourths of the global orders for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers this year.According to the data compiled by British-based research firm Clarkson Research Institute on Sunday, South Korean builders won 31 LPG carriers out of 44 ordered worldwide as of the end of April.The Korean shipbuilders took up 70 percent of total global orders for LPG carriers in the cited period. The figure rises to 74 percent if six new orders clinched at the end of last month are included in the tally.The latest figure was sharply up from 34 orders in 2017, 48 in 2018 and 64 in 2019.Of the 44 orders, Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering, a subsidiary of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, has won 28 this year.