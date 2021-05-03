US Sullivan: Policy Towards North Aimed at Solutions, Not Hostility

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that Washington is prepared to engage in diplomacy with North Korea, adding that its policy towards the North is not aimed at hostility, but solutions.The remarks came after the North warned that the United States will face a grave situation as President Joe Biden called the North a serious threat in his first policy speech to Congress.In an interview with ABC's "This Week," Sullivan said that the U.S. will work on practical measures that can help it make progress towards achieving the denuclearization of the North.He said that rather than all for all or nothing for nothing, a more calibrated, practical, measured approach stands the best chance of moving the ball down the field towards reducing the challenge posed by the North’s nuclear program.The White House said on Friday that it has completed its review of its North Korea policy. It said the policy calls for a calibrated, practical approach open to diplomacy with Pyongyang to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.