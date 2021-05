Photo : YONHAP News

Turkey will exempt travelers from South Korea and 15 other countries and regions from presenting negative COVID-19 test results from May 15.According to Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency, Ankara's Health Ministry said on Sunday that the visitors would not be required to present a negative polymerase chain reaction(PCR) test.The 16 countries and regions include South Korea, Australia, China, Israel, Japan, the U.K. and Vietnam.Currently, all visitors to Turkey must submit PCR test results from the last 72 hours before travel.