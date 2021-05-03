Menu Content

Korean
English

Politics

Moon, Democratic Party Approval Ratings Fall to Lowest since Inauguration

Write: 2021-05-03 10:13:24Update: 2021-05-03 10:25:17

Photo : KBS News

The approval ratings of President Moon Jae-in and the ruling Democratic Party have fallen to the lowest since his inauguration. 

According to a Realmeter survey of two-thousand-500 adults 18 and older last week released on Monday, Moon's approval rating fell by point-eight percentage points from the previous week to 33 percent. 

The disapproval rating stood at 62-point-six percent, down point-three percentage points from an all-time high last week. 

The approval rating for the Democratic Party was 27-point-eight percent, down two-point-nine percentage points, while that for the main opposition People Power Party rose point-seven percentage points to 37-point-three percent. 

Realmeter said Moon's approval rating over the last four years was 55 percent. The corresponding figures were 49-point-four percent for the Park Geun-hye administration and 36 percent for the Lee Myung-bak administration. 

The survey commissioned by local cable network YTN has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points. It was conducted between last Monday and Friday.
