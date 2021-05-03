Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Military: No Particular Signs Detected from N. Korea after Kim Yo-jong Remarks

Write: 2021-05-03 11:37:33Update: 2021-05-03 14:32:26

Military: No Particular Signs Detected from N. Korea after Kim Yo-jong Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

Military authorities say they have not detected any particular movements from North Korea’s military following a statement by the powerful sister of the state's leader Kim Jong-un. 

Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Colonel Kim Jun-rak said Monday in a briefing that no such unusual activity has been spotted, adding the South’s military is closely observing the North and maintaining a firm defense readiness posture. 

The remarks come in response to a question on whether the North’s military has shown any movement after Kim Yo-jong criticized South Korea in a statement on Sunday for failing to stop anti-Pyongyang leaflets from being sent by a defector group, warning of "corresponding action."

Some observers say Kim’s remark suggests that the North could seek to reinstall propaganda loudspeakers along the inter-Korean border. 

On June 21 of last year, North Korea reinstalled some 30 such loudspeakers near the border but removed them after just three days. 

On such a possibility, a South Korean military official said the military has detected no signs suggesting the North is aiming to reinstall the equipment.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >