Blinken Stresses Diplomacy, Urges N. Korea to Engage

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has highlighted diplomacy as a focus of the Joe Biden administration’s policy on North Korea, urging Pyongyang to seize the opportunity and return to the negotiating table.Blinken on Monday discussed the new North Korea policy Washington recently completed reviewing on the sidelines of the Group of Seven(G7) foreign and development ministers’ meeting in the U.K., describing it as a “very clear policy that centers on diplomacy.”Speaking at a joint press conference with U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, he also called it “a calibrated, practical approach” aiming for practical progress that increases the security of the U.S. and its allies.Noting the U.S. will watch the North’s words and actions in the coming days and months, the U.S. secretary hoped the country would take the opportunity to engage diplomatically and see if there are ways to move forward toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Blinken’s words came after the North warned that the U.S. will face a "very grave situation" pointing to Biden’s recent policy speech to Congress, in which the U.S. leader called North Korea's nuclear program "a serious threat" along with Iran’s.Blinken emphasized that the Biden administration’s North Korea policy is a byproduct of deliberations on past failures and efforts to have an effective policy on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Also stressing Washington’s efforts to actively consult on the policy with all concerned countries including its close allies, South Korea and Japan, he said the U.S. will continue close coordination and discussion with the two countries, as well as other allies and partners.