Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

US Briefs S. Korea on New N. Korea Policy

Write: 2021-05-04 08:33:44Update: 2021-05-04 18:38:00

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has shared the outcome of a months-long review of its North Korea policy with Seoul. 

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken briefed the results of the Joe Biden administration’s review during his bilateral talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in London ahead of the Group of Seven(G7) foreign and development ministers’ meeting. 

Chung welcomed the “realistic and practical” deliberation and outcome of the review and stressed Seoul’s willingness to cooperate. The two sides also agreed to continue close coordination for the complete denuclearization of and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula. 

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the two officials stressed their commitment to work together to protect and advance shared security goals, including trilateral cooperation with Japan. They also reaffirmed that the South Korea-U.S. alliance is the linchpin of peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the world. 

Chung and Blinken also agreed to closely cooperate on the upcoming summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden later this month and also discussed regional and global issues, including COVID-19 and climate change.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >