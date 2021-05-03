US Briefs S. Korea on New N. Korea Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has shared the outcome of a months-long review of its North Korea policy with Seoul.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken briefed the results of the Joe Biden administration’s review during his bilateral talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in London ahead of the Group of Seven(G7) foreign and development ministers’ meeting.Chung welcomed the “realistic and practical” deliberation and outcome of the review and stressed Seoul’s willingness to cooperate. The two sides also agreed to continue close coordination for the complete denuclearization of and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the two officials stressed their commitment to work together to protect and advance shared security goals, including trilateral cooperation with Japan. They also reaffirmed that the South Korea-U.S. alliance is the linchpin of peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the world.Chung and Blinken also agreed to closely cooperate on the upcoming summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden later this month and also discussed regional and global issues, including COVID-19 and climate change.