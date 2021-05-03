Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

S. Korea's Consumer Price Growth Hits 44-Month High

Write: 2021-05-04 08:49:49Update: 2021-05-04 09:02:41

S. Korea's Consumer Price Growth Hits 44-Month High

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer prices grew at the steepest pace in three years and eight months in April, driven mainly by a spike in the prices of agricultural and livestock products. 

Statistics Korea said on Tuesday that the consumer price index stood at 107-point-39 points last month. 

It marks an increase of two-point-three percent from a year earlier, the highest growth since August of 2017, when the index increased two-point-five percent on-year. 

In particular, prices of agricultural products jumped 17-point-nine percent on-year while those of livestock products jumped rose 11-point-three percent. 

Prices of industrial goods also advanced two-point-three percent in April on the back of oil prices, which grew 13-point-four percent, the highest on-year growth since March 2017. 

Service prices rose one-point-three percent on-year, while prices of gas, water and electricity slipped four-point-nine percent from a year earlier.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >