S. Korea's Consumer Price Growth Hits 44-Month High

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer prices grew at the steepest pace in three years and eight months in April, driven mainly by a spike in the prices of agricultural and livestock products.Statistics Korea said on Tuesday that the consumer price index stood at 107-point-39 points last month.It marks an increase of two-point-three percent from a year earlier, the highest growth since August of 2017, when the index increased two-point-five percent on-year.In particular, prices of agricultural products jumped 17-point-nine percent on-year while those of livestock products jumped rose 11-point-three percent.Prices of industrial goods also advanced two-point-three percent in April on the back of oil prices, which grew 13-point-four percent, the highest on-year growth since March 2017.Service prices rose one-point-three percent on-year, while prices of gas, water and electricity slipped four-point-nine percent from a year earlier.