Politics

Assembly to Hold Confirmation Hearings on 5 Minister Nominees

Write: 2021-05-04 09:08:35Update: 2021-05-04 09:09:56

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is set to hold confirmation hearings for five minister nominees on Tuesday. 

Land Minister nominee Noh Hyeong-ouk is expected to face questions from lawmakers on how he will prevent real estate speculation by public officials following a recent scandal centered on Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH) employees. 

Also facing hearings are Trade Minister nominee Moon Sung-wook, Science Minister nominee Lim Hye-sook, Employment Minister nominee An Kyung-duk, and Oceans and Fisheries Minister nominee Park Jun-young. 

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) is expected to highlight the allegations of ethical lapses raised against some of the nominees and their spouses. 

The five were nominated in a Cabinet reshuffle last month in the wake of the ruling Democratic Party’s wide defeat to the PPP at the by-elections earlier that month. 

Meanwhile, a parliamentary confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Kim Boo-kyum will be held on Thursday and Friday.
