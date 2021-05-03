Group of S. Koreans Return Home from Virus-Stricken India

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of South Korean residents from India returned home on a chartered flight Tuesday, amid a crippling spike in COVID-19 cases in the South Asian country.One-hundred-72 students, as well as businesspeople and their families landed at Incheon International Airport at around 10:17 a.m., onboard a Vistara Airlines plane that departed from Chennai.The passengers boarded government-chartered buses headed for state facilities, where they will be tested and quarantined for seven days.After a second test, they will then be required to go under an additional seven-day self-quarantine. They will be tested a third time before the full, 14-day quarantine period ends.As India struggles to cope with the pandemic with daily new cases reaching 400-thousand, another group of 211 South Koreans are also scheduled to return on a non-regular Asiana Airlines flight on Friday.