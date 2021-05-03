Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Group of S. Koreans Return Home from Virus-Stricken India

Write: 2021-05-04 13:00:05Update: 2021-05-04 18:37:36

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of South Korean residents from India returned home on a chartered flight Tuesday, amid a crippling spike in COVID-19 cases in the South Asian country.

One-hundred-72 students, as well as businesspeople and their families landed at Incheon International Airport at around 10:17 a.m., onboard a Vistara Airlines plane that departed from Chennai.

The passengers boarded government-chartered buses headed for state facilities, where they will be tested and quarantined for seven days.

After a second test, they will then be required to go under an additional seven-day self-quarantine. They will be tested a third time before the full, 14-day quarantine period ends.

As India struggles to cope with the pandemic with daily new cases reaching 400-thousand, another group of 211 South Koreans are also scheduled to return on a non-regular Asiana Airlines flight on Friday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >