Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon vowed to push to swiftly provide free lunches to kindergartens through consultation with the city council.At a press briefing after attending Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, Oh said he revealed plans to calculate the exact cost per meal and conduct a study to determine the total amount of municipal support needed.The mayor said he also urged the central government to look into offering a similar program for daycare centers to provide similar support.The move towards the free lunch program comes amid a growing consensus that the quality of meals and snacks cannot be guaranteed under the current price standards.In Seoul, the average cost of a meal at kindergartens stands at three-thousand-100 won, while it ranges from two-thousand-600 to three-thousand won at daycare centers.