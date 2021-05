Photo : YONHAP News

Another batch of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer to inoculate around 218-thousand people is set to arrive on Wednesday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said the vaccines are part of a direct contract with the U.S. company through which the government has secured vaccines for 33 million people.So far, vaccines for one million people have been shipped in from the company.With additional shipments set to arrive through June, authorities say vaccines for three-point-five million people will arrive from Pfizer by the end of the first half of the year.