Motegi: G7 Nations Agree to Continuously Pursue End of N. Korean Nuke Program

Write: 2021-05-04 15:11:39Update: 2021-05-04 15:30:00

Motegi: G7 Nations Agree to Continuously Pursue End of N. Korean Nuke Program

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven(G7) nations have agreed to continuously seek the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear weapons.

According to Japan’s Kyodo News on Tuesday, Motegi made the remark during an online press conference following a dinner meeting of the G7 foreign ministers in London on Monday. 

The report also said the G7 nations share the view that it’s necessary to fully implement UN Security Council resolutions on addressing the North’s nuclear issue. 

Motegi also told reporters that Japan supports and welcomes the U.S. placing emphasis on its ties with Japan and South Korea in reviewing its North Korea policy. He then expressed hope that the three countries will continue to engage in close cooperation.
