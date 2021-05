Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's two biggest carmakers, Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors, set a new monthly combined sales record in the U.S. last month.According to the companies on Tuesday, Hyundai and Kia sold a total of 150-thousand-994 units in the U.S. in April, up 127-point-one percent from a year earlier.It is the first time that the automakers' monthly sales surpassed 150-thousand units in the U.S. April was also the second consecutive month that the companies set a new monthly sales record.Sales more than doubled on the back of a rise demand for the companies' SUV models. ​Hyundai and Kia each posted a 137-percent on-year jump in demand for their SUV lineups.From January to April, the carmakers posted a 42-percent on-year jump in sales at 474-thousand-380 units.