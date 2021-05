Photo : YONHAP News

Land Minister nominee Noh Hyeong-ouk has vowed to make young adults’ dreams to own their own home a reality.Noh made the remarks during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Tuesday when asked about his plans to address the housing problems facing young adults.He said to tackle such problems, the government should first help stabilize real estate prices and adopt various measures, including the supply of affordable public housing for young adults.When asked to comment on the government’s public housing development plan revealed on February 4, the nominee pledged to pursue the plan thoroughly without any glitches, saying the project aims to overcome limits in the current housing supply.