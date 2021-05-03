Menu Content

KDCA: Adolescents Likely to Get Vaccinated after All Adults Receive 1st Shots

Write: 2021-05-04 19:24:40Update: 2021-05-04 19:30:55

KDCA: Adolescents Likely to Get Vaccinated after All Adults Receive 1st Shots

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities say adolescents in South Korea will likely begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine once first-dose inoculation for all adults is over. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) relayed the stance in a regular media briefing on Tuesday when asked of vaccination for the young population. 

The agency said that currently age groups that are more vulnerable to the virus are given priority in receiving vaccine and that expert panels need to review the possibility of lowing the age threshold for vaccination, and if so, by how much. 

Meanwhile, the agency indicated a move to significantly revise the current social distancing scheme from July given that around 12 million people would have received their first vaccine shots by then. 

However, it said major changes in the rules will come only follow a solid decline in new infections.
