6.9% of S. Korean Population Receive First Vaccine Dose

Photo : YONHAP News

Sixty-two-thousand more people have received their first COVID-19 vaccination, raising the cumulative total to more than three-point-five million, accounting for nearly seven percent of the population.Of this total, nearly one-point-nine million received the AstraZeneca vaccine and the other one-point-six million the Pfizer jab, according to the nation's vaccination task force on Wednesday.An additional 31-thousand people have also received their second shots, raising that total to 298-thousand or about zero-point-six percent of the population.Six-hundred-25 cases of adverse reactions have been reported over the single day that includes three deaths, though a direct link to the vaccine has yet to be verified.Authorities will look into the cause of serious reactions. The majority of reported side effects include fever, muscular pain, headache and chills, which typically occur after a vaccine shot.Meanwhile, another batch of 436-thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in the country early Wednesday. The Seoul government secured 66 million doses in a direct purchase deal with Pfizer and two-point-four million have so far been delivered.