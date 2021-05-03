Menu Content

Blinken: US, China Engaged in Various Areas

Write: 2021-05-05 13:57:20Update: 2021-05-05 14:11:57

Photo : YONHAP News

America's top diplomat says there are many issues the U.S. can cooperate with China on, including North Korea and Iran.

In an interview with the Financial Times on Tuesday during his visit to London for the Group of Seven foreign ministerial meeting, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was engaged with Beijing on a whole variety of issues as is the normal course of doing business.

He said the two sides are engaged right now on Iran and the effort to have it return to compliance with the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action(JCPOA). 

Blinken added there are going to be no doubt discussions about North Korea and its nuclear program going forward.

He said the U.S. and China were also talking about climate, noting President Xi Jinping's participation in President Biden's recent virtual climate summit.

Blinken said there are a whole series of areas where the two sides have overlapping interests. He said Washington wants engagement with China to be result-oriented and focused on getting things done and not just talks for the sake of talks.
