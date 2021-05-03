Over 90% of Overseas Koreans Intend to Teach Korean Language, Culture to Offspring

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 90 percent of ethnic Koreans living overseas say they are willing to teach the Korean language and culture to their children, marking the highest figure on record.The Overseas Koreans Foundation on Wednesday made public its study on Korean identity conducted late last year. It surveyed 986 ethnic Koreans living abroad, including those in the U.S., Russia, China, Japan and European countries.Nearly 94 percent of respondents said they were able to speak Korean, the highest ratio since 2017.On whether they would also like to teach their children Korean, a record 93-point-six percent said they would, up four-point-six percentage points from the previous year.Ninety-one-point-seven percent were also willing to educate their children on Korean history and culture, another all-time high.A researcher at the Fiscal Performance Management Institute attributed the positive responses to Korea's enhanced global profile. The official added the network of overseas Koreans should be strengthened to build upon this trend, including developing related policies and educational programs.