Moon Marks Children's Day with Message, Online Event

Photo : YONHAP News

Marking the country's 99th Children's Day, President Moon Jae-in has promised efforts to expedite the day where children are able to freely play outdoors with their friends without masks.In a social media post Wednesday, Moon said he was very proud of the children who are enduring through the COVID-19 pandemic in stride. The president said he wishes to build a country where the children are healthy and happy and can freely pursue their dreams.He expressed his intention to invite the children to the top office on this day next year.Moon and First Lady Kim Jung-sook held an online meeting with a group of elementary school students on Tuesday, a video clip of which was released on Wednesday. Present at the event were all 38 students of Doseong Elementary School in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province.Political parties also pledged in one voice to build a society that is safe for all children and non-discriminatory.Ruling Democratic Party spokesman Lee Yong-bin emphasized state responsibility in looking after children who need care.Main opposition People Power Party spokeswoman​ Kim Ye-ryeong called for a safe and just society where children are loved and protected, and condemned child abuse as a social ill that needs to be eradicated.