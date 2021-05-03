Gwanghwamun Square Renewal Unveils New 1.5 km Walkway

Photo : YONHAP News

A one-point-five kilometer long pedestrian walkway has been unveiled in downtown Seoul that connects the Sejong Boulevard intersection, Sungnye Gate and Seoul Station.Seoul City announced the progressed Gwanghwamun Square renovation on Wednesday. After breaking ground last July, the project cut the number of car lanes around Sejong Boulevard from the previous nine to 12 to the now seven to nine in order to expand the pedestrian plaza to as wide as 12 meters.The new walkway at Gwanghwamun Square is now more than double the size of Seoul Square. Bicycle lanes have also been newly laid.The changes enable people to walk through Gwanghwamun to nearby landmarks, including Deoksu Palace, Sungnye Gate - which is National Treasure No. 1 and one of Seoul's historic four great gates - all the way to Seoul Station.Forests and green zones have been created to fill the walkway, while royal rituals of patrol and change of guard ceremonies will be reenacted at a grander scale.A guide-led walking course is set to begin on a trial basis this month. The two-and-a-half hour long tour on foot begins at Cheonggye Plaza and covers a distance of two-point-eight kilometers.