Photo : YONHAP News

A new case of the African swine fever (ASF) has been detected at a pig farm in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province.Quarantine authorities said on Wednesday that the year's first outbreak at a farm was confirmed after they received a tip the day before.The government has issued a 48-hour travel ban on all pig farms and related facilities in Gangwon, Gyeonggi and North Chungcheong provinces as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.Over 700 cases of ASF were confirmed so far this year among wild boars in Gangwon Province, but this is the first time in seven months that a pig at a farm has been infected.There is at present no vaccine or known cure for ASF. Though the disease is not harmful to humans, the fatality rate is close to 100 percent for pigs.