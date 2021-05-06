Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Parliament to Open Confirmation Hearing on PM Nominee Kim

Write: 2021-05-06 08:00:11Update: 2021-05-06 09:52:44

Parliament to Open Confirmation Hearing on PM Nominee Kim

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will open a two-day confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Kim Boo-kyum on Thursday. 

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) is expected to interrogate him over the allegation that his daughter and son-in-law were involved in a major Ponzi scheme surrounding the now-defunct Lime Asset Management. 

The conservative party is also likely to take issue with the former four-term lawmaker’s alleged reservation in referring to the victim of alleged sexual harassment by late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon as a victim. 

The ruling Democratic Party(DP), on the other hand, is expected to stress Kim’s qualifications by highlighting his wealth of experience as an administrator, including as a former interior and safety minister. 

President Moon Jae-in’s nomination of Kim and five others as new Cabinet members last month came in the wake of the DP’s wide defeat to the PPP at the by-elections earlier that month.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >