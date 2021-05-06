Parliament to Open Confirmation Hearing on PM Nominee Kim

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will open a two-day confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Kim Boo-kyum on Thursday.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) is expected to interrogate him over the allegation that his daughter and son-in-law were involved in a major Ponzi scheme surrounding the now-defunct Lime Asset Management.The conservative party is also likely to take issue with the former four-term lawmaker’s alleged reservation in referring to the victim of alleged sexual harassment by late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon as a victim.The ruling Democratic Party(DP), on the other hand, is expected to stress Kim’s qualifications by highlighting his wealth of experience as an administrator, including as a former interior and safety minister.President Moon Jae-in’s nomination of Kim and five others as new Cabinet members last month came in the wake of the DP’s wide defeat to the PPP at the by-elections earlier that month.