Economy

S. Korea FX Reserves Hit Fresh High at over $452 Bln

Write: 2021-05-06 09:20:58Update: 2021-05-06 14:07:39

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign reserves have hit another record high rising over six billion U.S. dollars in April. 

According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Thursday, the nation's foreign currency reserves reached a fresh high of 452-point-three billion dollars as of the end of last month, up six-point-18 billion dollars from March. 

The previous record of 447-point-56 billion dollars was set in February before the figure edged down to 446-point-13 billion dollars in March. 

The central bank said the rise in April is attributed to the U.S. dollar's weakness that drove up the value of other currencies when converted into the greenback. 

South Korea remained the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves at the end of April, with China topping the list at over three-point-one trillion dollars, followed by Japan at one-point-four trillion dollars and Switzerland with one-point-05 trillion dollars.
