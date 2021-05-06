PPP Deems 3 Cabinet Minister Nominees Inadequate due to Ethical Lapses

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) decided not to support the adoption of confirmation hearing reports for three Cabinet minister nominees over ethical lapses.Their refusal to endorse Science Minister nominee Lim Hye-sook, Fisheries Minister nominee Park Jun-young and Land Minister nominee Noh Hyeong-ouk came at a general meeting of the PPP's Assembly members on Thursday.The main opposition is demanding that the three nominees either voluntarily resign or for President Moon Jae-in to withdraw their nominations.The PPP accuses Lim of taking her family along on state-funded overseas business trips and plagiarizing from her student's thesis.Noh is suspected of making a profit from selling an apartment unit he bought through a special program for public officials, while Park's wife allegedly evaded customs duty while bringing in high-end porcelain from Britain.The PPP, meanwhile, decided to support the adoption of a hearing report for Labor Minister nominee An Kyung-duk. A report for Moon Sung-wook, the nominee for minister of trade, industry and energy, was adopted on Tuesday. President Moon appointed him as trade minister on Thursday.The minor Justice Party also demanded nomination withdrawals for Lim and Park. It plans to state in the hearing report for Noh that he is unqualified.