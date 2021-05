Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly held a confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Kim Boo-kyum on Thursday.In his opening remarks, Kim acknowledged that the government has greatly disappointed the public in terms of real estate policy and with how some public officials engaged in speculative activities.The nominee vowed to bear in mind the public's reproach as reflected in the ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) defeat in last month's by-elections.Kim outlined policy goals to overcome the COVID-19 crisis, stabilize the housing market and support the country's younger generation.Additionally, the nominee said he was embarrassed by having a vehicle registered under his and his wife's name seized 32 times for failing to pay auto taxes and penalties.