Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul city government on Thursday opened a counseling center to provide medical and legal services for female immigrant victims of violence.The center, located in Seoul's southern Dongjak district, is funded by both the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family and the Seoul Metropolitan Government.Both walk-in and phone counseling are available and four counselors, who are also immigrant women themselves, will offer services in six languages, including Chinese and Vietnamese.Immigrant women, with or without foreign registration cards, will be able to access the services. The center will also provide protective services for women who require emergency protection.