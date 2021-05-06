Pandemic-Induced Depression on the Rise among 20s, 30s

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey shows that pandemic-triggered depression is on the rise and a growing number of people are having suicidal thoughts, with the phenomenon most prevalent among those in their 20s and 30s.The survey was commissioned by the Health and Welfare Ministry and conducted online by the Korean Society for Traumatic Stress Studies. It questioned more than 21-hundred adults aged 19 to 71 over two weeks from March 29.Participants were asked to rate their level of depression from one to 27 and the average score hit five-point-seven points, which is double the average score of two-point-three points from 2018.Men were found to be more depressed than women with an average score of six-point-two points compared to five-point-two. Additionally, 20- and 30-somethings showed the highest rate of six-point-seven.The findings demonstrate a 95 percent credibility rating with a margin of error of plus or minus 2-point-one percentage points.