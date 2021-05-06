Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Pandemic-Induced Depression on the Rise among 20s, 30s

Write: 2021-05-06 15:24:21Update: 2021-05-06 15:36:24

Pandemic-Induced Depression on the Rise among 20s, 30s

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey shows that pandemic-triggered depression is on the rise and a growing number of people are having suicidal thoughts, with the phenomenon most prevalent among those in their 20s and 30s.

The survey was commissioned by the Health and Welfare Ministry and conducted online by the Korean Society for Traumatic Stress Studies. It questioned more than 21-hundred adults aged 19 to 71 over two weeks from March 29.

Participants were asked to rate their level of depression from one to 27 and the average score hit five-point-seven points, which is double the average score of two-point-three points from 2018.

Men were found to be more depressed than women with an average score of six-point-two points compared to five-point-two. Additionally, 20- and 30-somethings showed the highest rate of six-point-seven.

The findings demonstrate a 95 percent credibility rating with a margin of error of plus or minus 2-point-one percentage points.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >