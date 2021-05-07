Another Group of Koreans Returns Home from India

Photo : YONHAP News

About 200 more South Korean residents in India returned home on Friday via a special flight amid a crippling spike in COVID-19 cases in the South Asian country.An Asiana Airlines flight carrying 204 passengers arrived at Incheon International Airport at around 6:20 a.m. from Bengaluru International Airport in India.Two people reportedly could not take the flight as they tested positive for COVID-19 before boarding.The passengers will be under quarantine at state facilities for seven days. They have to take a diagnostic test on the first and the sixth day and can move to their residences for self-isolation if they test negative. They need to undergo virus tests again before they are freed from self-isolation.Another group of South Koreans is set to return home on Sunday via a special Asiana flight from Delhi.Earlier this week, 172 South Koreans returned from India on a chartered flight.