S. Korea Top Diplomat: US will Explain N. Korea Policy Review to Pyongyang

Write: 2021-05-07 08:20:35Update: 2021-05-07 09:59:12

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said on Thursday that the United States will explain the outcome of its North Korea policy review to Pyongyang. 

Chung made the remarks in an interview with Yonhap News while visiting London for the Group of Seven(G7) foreign and development ministerial meeting.

The minister said that Washington will explain the details of its policy review to North Korea. 

However, he did not confirm a Washington Post report that North Korea did not respond to the U.S.' second attempt to make contact to convey the outcome of the policy review, saying that he hasn't heard about it. 

Chung also said that it would be desirable for the U.S. to appoint a special representative for North Korea as it would give the impression that Washington is concentrating on negotiations with the North.
