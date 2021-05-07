S. Korea's Current Account Remains in Black for 11 Months

Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korea posted a current account surplus for the eleventh consecutive month in March on the back of a recovery in exports despite the COVID-19 pandemic.According to tentative data from the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Friday, the country's current account surplus reached seven-point-82 billion U.S. dollars in March, up one-point-88 billion dollars from a year earlier.The current account has been in the black for eleven straight months since the country logged a deficit of three-point-33 billion dollars in April of last year.The current account surplus came to 22-point-eight billion dollars in the first quarter, up 76-point-five percent from a year earlier.The goods balance posted a surplus of seven-point-92 billion dollars in March, up 960 million dollars on-year.Exports increased by 18-point-five percent on-year to 54-point-four billion dollars, while imports jumped 19-point-three percent on-year to 46-point-46 billion dollars.