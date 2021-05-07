Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

S. Korea's Current Account Remains in Black for 11 Months

Write: 2021-05-07 08:49:50Update: 2021-05-07 10:37:15

S. Korea's Current Account Remains in Black for 11 Months

Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korea posted a current account surplus for the eleventh consecutive month in March on the back of a recovery in exports despite the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to tentative data from the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Friday, the country's current account surplus reached seven-point-82 billion U.S. dollars in March, up one-point-88 billion dollars from a year earlier.  

The current account has been in the black for eleven straight months since the country logged a deficit of three-point-33 billion dollars in April of last year. 

The current account surplus came to 22-point-eight billion dollars in the first quarter, up 76-point-five percent from a year earlier.

The goods balance posted a surplus of seven-point-92 billion dollars in March, up 960 million dollars on-year.

Exports increased by 18-point-five percent on-year to 54-point-four billion dollars, while imports jumped 19-point-three percent on-year to 46-point-46 billion dollars.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >