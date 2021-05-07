Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Britain Agree to Cooperate on Climate Change, COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Britain held a strategic dialogue on Thursday to discuss bilateral ties, as well as regional and global issues.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry on Friday, Minister Chung Eui-yong held talks with his British counterpart Dominic Rabb in the London suburb of Kent, a day after a Group of Seven(G7) ministerial session ended.The two sides held in-depth talks on the relations of their nations, climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Korean Peninsula situation.The top diplomats agreed to strengthen their countries' cooperation in the post-Brexit era by faithfully implementing a bilateral free trade agreement signed in August 2019.They also agreed to strengthen collaboration to ensure that South Korea and Britain can successfully host their respective global forums - the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals(P4G) summit set for late May in Seoul and the UN Climate Change Conference slated to take place in November in Glasgow.The two sides also agreed to enhance international solidarity and cooperation for the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and to overcome the pandemic.