Photo : YONHAP News

Fine dust levels are expected to rise significantly high across the nation on Friday, with rain in the forecast for parts of the country.Air quality across the nation is expected to be "bad" or "very bad" due to the effects of yellow dust originating from northern China.Rain is also in the forecast for the greater metro area, western part of Gangwon Province and parts of Chungcheong, Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces.The capital region and western part of Gangwon Province are expected to receive five to ten millimeters of rain, while other provinces are likely to have around five millimeters.The affected regions are expected to receive rain accompanied by strong winds and lightning, although the rain is predicted to fall for a short period of time.