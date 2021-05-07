US Think Tank: N. Korea Likely Preparing to Resume Trade with China

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. think tank said on Thursday that satellite imagery suggests North Korea appears to be preparing to resume exports to China.The observation was made on Beyond Parallel, a website on North Korea by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, based on satellite images of the North Korea-China border.The website said that comparison of imagery from September 2019 and April 2020 shows that vehicular traffic between the Sinuiju and Dandong Customs stations decreased dramatically by about 88 percent because of the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent border closure.However, it said that there was a recent increase in rail cars in the Dandong and Sinuiju Customs areas, as well as the removal of protective coverings at the Sinuiju rail terminal and freight yard between March 31 and April 1, 2021.The website said these changes suggest preparations to resume exports to China that would provide North Korea with hard currency.