Unification Minister: N. Korea Unlikely to Raise Military Tension before Summit

Unification Minister Lee In-young says it’s unlikely that North Korea will raise military tensions ahead of a South Korea-U.S. summit slated for May 21.Appearing on a local radio program on Friday, Lee said a number of experts have commented that the chances of a provocation are relatively low.He said the North is unlikely to do so because it knows from its experience during the Obama administration that raising tensions missed the mark.On the current status of inter-Korean relations, Lee said signs of change are emerging after a long-standing stalemate.He explained that North Korea is issuing messages that have left room for dialogue and appears to have begun exploring ways to engage with South Korea rather than simply observing inter-Korean relations.Lee said the North is likely to respond to the U.S.’ new policy after watching the results of the upcoming South Korea-U.S. summit and the implementation of the U.S. policy.