Unionized Delivery Workers Vote to Stage Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized delivery workers have voted to stage a strike, demanding that courier firms tackle a move by a large apartment complex in Seoul to prohibit ground-floor parking by delivery trucks.A national union of couriers associated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions said - of the some five-thousand-200 workers who voted on Thursday - 77 percent voted in favor of the collective protest.The union said preparations are complete, adding that its chief will decide when the strike will be staged after taking into consideration related conditions and public inconvenience.Currently, around eleven percent of delivery workers nationwide, or roughly 64-hundred, are members of the union. Of that group, some two-thousand have secured the right to strike.The vote follows a month-long dispute between delivery drivers and residents of a five-thousand-unit apartment complex that required delivery trucks to only use underground parking spaces, which most cannot reach due to height restrictions.