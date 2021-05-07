Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Pres. Office Gives Positive Assessment of Biden Administration's N. Korea Policy

Write: 2021-05-07 14:04:19Update: 2021-05-07 15:04:07

Pres. Office Gives Positive Assessment of Biden Administration's N. Korea Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office has positively assessed the outcome of the Joe Biden administration's review of its North Korea policy.

In a statement on Thursday, the top office said the National Security Council’s(NSC) standing committee concluded that the policy was drawn up in a realistic and practical way based on close coordination with Seoul.

While details have yet to be revealed, the White House said the new policy seeks a diplomatic solution through a practical approach towards achieving complete denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

The committee members agreed to reinforce communication and cooperation with related countries for the swift resumption of dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang, as well as the two Koreas.

The participants also decided to closely consult with Washington on pending alliance issues to make progress when the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. meet for their first face-to-face summit in Washington on May 21.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >