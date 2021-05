Photo : YONHAP News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said Friday that it will kick off its biennial integrated defense exercise called the Hwarang training next week.The drill, which involves the government, police and firefighters, is set to begin Monday in the southeastern city of Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province.It will run through November in five different regions.The JCS said the goal of the training will be to establish a consolidated defense posture and achieve proficiency in defending key state structures and responding to wartime or unconventional threats such as COVID-19.Given the pandemic, only major drills will be conducted as field training exercises, while others will be carried out as command post exercises with the participation of essential personnel only.