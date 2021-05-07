KDCA: Herd Immunity to Have Swift, Significant Effect in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities have expressed confidence in achieving success in South Korea's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination program, saying the nation will begin to see a desired effect prior to November.Kwon Jun-wook, a senior official at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), said in a briefing on Friday that the current reproduction rate for COVID-19 nationwide is slightly less than one.Kwon said when the figure is low, the vaccination effect can be swift and significant even if the level of immunization is low.The rate refers to the number of infections caused by a single patient. A figure over one means the virus is spreading.The official said the effect anticipated by achieving herd immunity by November could be visible even earlier, adding the government sees a strong chance of realizing the goal. It will be achieved no matter what, he said.Kwon urged the public to continue to socially distance and get vaccinated when it is their turn.