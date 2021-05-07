New COVID-19 Cases Back in 700s

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea have shot up to the 700s.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Saturday 701 new cases were registered throughout Friday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 126-thousand-745.Of the new cases, 672 are local transmissions and 29 are from overseas.Of domestic infections, 242 come from the capital Seoul and 194 from Gyeonggi Province.The southeastern city of Ulsan added 48 new cases, and South Gyeongsang Province 37.Some eight thousand patients remain in isolation including 165 in critical condition.Five more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-865. The fatality rate stands at one-point-47 percent.Also as of Saturday, over three-point-six million people in the country have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 474-thousand have completed both shots.More than 520 suspected reactions after vaccination have also been newly reported.