Moon: Vaccination Best Way to Show Love to Parents

Photo : YONHAP News

Marking Parents' Day on Saturday, President Moon Jae-in said that vaccination is the best way to show love to parents, given the current pandemic circumstances.In a social media post, Moon said that a return to normalcy can be quickly achieved if seniors are vaccinated for COVID-19, followed by other family members in due order.He said when that day comes, family gatherings can be freely held, including visits to loved ones at long-term care facilities.The president said the government will work harder to better serve elderly citizens.Moon said the reason Koreans can overcome difficulties despite the pandemic is thanks to parents' love, and it's now time for the offspring to return that affection.He ended the message by expressing gratitude to all mothers and fathers in the world and wishing them good health and peace of mind.