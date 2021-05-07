KDCA Chief Urges Vaccination of Seniors

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's disease control chief visited a vaccination center in Sejong City on Parents' Day Saturday and stressed the importance of inoculating elderly citizens who are at a higher risk of dying from COVID-19.Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) and the country's vaccination task force, visited the center where shots are administered to seniors 75 and above and looked around the facility.She said vaccines are not an option but a must for older Koreans, and asked children to help their parents to make reservations.Jeong also met with staff members and listened to their opinions on the vaccine rollout.Authorities note that those in their 60s and older account for a whopping 95 percent of COVID-19 deaths, and vaccines offer about 87 percent protection against contracting the virus.