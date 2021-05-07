Menu Content

China Says Falling Rocket Debris will Mostly Burn up on Reentry

2021-05-08

Photo : YONHAP News

China says its rocket that is reportedly falling uncontrollably to Earth will mostly burn up upon reentry into the atmosphere, posing little threat to people and property on the ground.

This comes amid global concern over the rocket debris expected to hit Earth this weekend.

Giving the assurance on Friday, Beijing's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said this type of rocket adopts a special technical design so that most of its components will burn up on re-entry. He said the probability of this process causing harm at the ground level and to aviation activities is extremely low.

The spokesman added that China is paying great attention to the re-entry of the upper stage of the rocket and will release further information in a "timely manner."

The Long March 5B rocket took off on April 29 carrying a module of China's first permanent space station, and a big chunk is now heading back toward Earth.
