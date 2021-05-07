Baseball Games Canceled due to Poor Air Quality for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) has called off doubleheader matches scheduled at four stadiums nationwide on Saturday due to serious air pollution caused by fine dust.Doubleheaders, which are two baseball games played between the same two teams back-to-back, were slated to take place between the LG Twins and Hanwha Eagles in Jamsil, southern Seoul, SSG Landers and Kiwoom Heroes in Incheon, KT Wiz and NC Dinos in Suwon, and Kia Tigers and Doosan Bears in Gwangju.The KBO schedules doubleheaders when games have been canceled due to poor weather or air quality. The four early games on Saturday were all originally scheduled on Friday, but were canceled due to poor air quality.The cancellation of four regular league matches at the same time is a first since the KBO introduced fine dust-related regulations back in 2018.Doubleheaders will again be scheduled on Sunday in Jamsil, Incheon, Suwon and Gwangju, while the Samsung Lions and Lotte Giants, who's game was not canceled on Friday, will continue their series in Daegu.