S. Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 564

Write: 2021-05-09 09:59:59Update: 2021-05-09 15:17:32

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea fell to the 500s on Sunday on fewer tests over the weekend.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that 564 new cases were detected throughout Saturday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 127-thousand-309.

The daily figure dropped by 137 from the previous day, apparently due to fewer tests over the weekend.

Of the new cases, 522 are local transmissions and 42 are from overseas.

About two thirds of the domestic infections came from the greater metro area, with 191 from Seoul, 144 from Gyeonggi Province and eleven from Incheon.

Other parts of the nation added 176 cases, including 30 in South Gyeongsang Province and 28 in Ulsan.

Nine more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-874. The fatality rate stands at one-point-47 percent.

The number of critically ill patients dropped by five to160.
