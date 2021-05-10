Israel's Foreign, Economy Ministers to Visit S. Korea for FTA Signing

Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that Israel's foreign and economy ministers will visit Seoul this week for the signing of a free trade agreement between the two countries.According to the ministry, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Economy Minister Amir Peretz will visit the country from Monday to Thursday.During the four-day visit, the Israeli ministers will also hold talks with South Korea's Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook and Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee.The ministry said in a statement that their visit is expected to serve as an opportunity to strengthen high-level communication and deepen friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries ahead of the 60th anniversary next year of the establishment of diplomatic relations.In March, the top diplomats of the two nations held phone talks to discuss cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccine development and vaccination.